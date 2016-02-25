FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEB FY net profit rises to 206 million euros
February 25, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SEB FY net profit rises to 206 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* FY net profit of 206 million euros ($227.18 million), up 21.2 pct

* FY operating profit 371 million euros versus 314 million euros year ago

* FY sales of 4,770 million euros: up 12.1 pct in euros and 8.0 pct like-for-like

* Expects demand to remain well oriented in Europe and in China, more subdued in United States

* Sees for 2016 sharply negative currency impact on revenue and on operating result from activity

* Proposed dividend of 1.54 euro per share: +6.9 pct

* Says objective in 2016 is to once again achieve organic sales growth and to ensure a new increase in operating result from activity

* Net debt at Dec. 31, 2015 amounted to 316 million euros, down 137 million euros on last year

* Anticipates situation which is likely to remain highly deteriorated in Russia and Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

