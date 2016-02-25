FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Straumann says Q4 organic growth strongest since 2008
#Healthcare
February 25, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Straumann says Q4 organic growth strongest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG

* Says expects global implant market to grow solidly in 2016 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in mid-single-digit range

* Says q4 revenue climbs 10% (organic) - strongest quarterly growth since 2008

* Says proposes dividend increase to chf 4.00 per share (2014: chf 3.75)

* Says expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

