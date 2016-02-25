FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NN Group Q4 net result rises 82.2% to 360 million euros
February 25, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group Q4 net result rises 82.2% to 360 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* Q4 2015 operating result ongoing business of 250 million euros ($275.83 million), down 3.6% from Q4 2014

* Final 2015 dividend proposal of 1.05 euro per ordinary share

* Q4 net profit 360 million euros versus 202 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 net result of 360 million euros, up 82.2% from Q4 2014

* Cost savings in netherlands of 15 million euros in Q4 2015 bringing expense base down to 803 million euros

* Solvency II ratio at 239% at Q4 2015 based on partial internal model, after deduction of proposed final 2015 dividend of 341 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

