Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Christoph Baldegger, board member and primary insider in Hofseth Biocare ASA, has purchased 580,000 shares at 1.50 Norwegian crowns ($0.1732) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6590 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)