BRIEF-BankNordik Q4 pre-tax loss widens to DKK 447 mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* Q4 net interest income 111 million Danish crowns ($16.41 million) versus 122 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss, including discontinued activities from Vørur, 447 million crowns versus loss 226 million crowns year ago

* Says delivered results in line with guidance

* In 2016 loan impairments are expected to be at about same level as in 2015

* In 2016 expects profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax of 150 million - 190 million crowns (2015: 214 million crowns)

* Says lower profit expectations for 2016 are mainly due to the discontinued corporate banking activities in Denmark, while further pressure on the interest margin, less income from the investment portfolio, and a normalisation of remortgaging activities are also expected to reduce income in 2016

* Will propose a dividend payment of 20 million crowns for 2015 (2 crowns per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7650 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)