FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-British American Tobacco says FY revenue at 13.1 bln stg 
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 25, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British American Tobacco says FY revenue at 13.1 bln stg 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Group cigarette volume fell by 0.5 pct to 663 billion, an organic decline of 0.8 pct excluding acquisition of TDR in croatia, against an estimated industry decline of 2.3 pct

* Revenue at 13.1 bln stg versus 13.97 bln stg year earlier

* total tobacco volume was 0.8 pct lower than previous year

* group’s cigarette market share in its key markets continued to grow strongly, higher by over 40 basis points (bps)

* basic earnings per share were 38.2 pct higher at 230.9p (2014: 167.1p)

* has recommended a final dividend of 104.6p

* price mix of 5.9 pct was up from 4.2 pct in 2014

* in 2016 we expect trading environment to remain challenging but our resilient business model has shown group is well placed to face future challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.