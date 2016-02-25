FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Property site Zoopla says number of agents continues to grow
February 25, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Property site Zoopla says number of agents continues to grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Zoopla Property Group Plc

* group has had a solid start to financial year, attracting over 47 million average monthly visits to its websites and mobile apps

* number of partners continued to grow with group adding 261 net new partners, taking total number to 16,672 at end of period.

* January marked ninth consecutive month of growth in number of uk agency partners to 12,841 at end of period.

* management remains comfortable with financial year 2016 market expectations for group Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

