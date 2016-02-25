BRIEF-Herantis Pharma 2015 operating loss widens to EUR 16.2 million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* FY revenue 1,955 euros versus 800 euros year ago

* FY operating loss 16.2 million euros ($17.8 million) versus 7.7 million euros

* Company does not expect any revenues in 2016 

* AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for financial period Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2014

* Financial position is expected to be positive at end of 2016

* Main objectives for 2016 are recruiting first patients in clinical trials with Lymfactin and CDNF

* Year ago objective has been set to enter commercialization agreement for at least one of top priority drugs with a Finnish or international pharmaceutical company by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)