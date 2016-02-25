FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds FY net interest income up 5 pct to 11.5 bln stg
February 25, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds FY net interest income up 5 pct to 11.5 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* FY net interest income of £11.5 billion, up 5 per cent, driven by further margin improvement to 2.63 per cent

* Net interest margin for 2016 expected to increase to around 2.70 percent

* Continue to target return on required equity of 13.5 to 15.0 per cent and around 45 per cent cost:income ratio with reductions every year

* Group bonus pool of 353.7 million stg 

* CET1 post dividend of 13 percent

* Increasing guidance for annual pre dividend cet1 capital generation to around 2 per cent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richa Naidu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
