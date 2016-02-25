BRIEF-Lloyds FY net interest income up 5 pct to 11.5 bln stg

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* FY net interest income of £11.5 billion, up 5 per cent, driven by further margin improvement to 2.63 per cent

* Net interest margin for 2016 expected to increase to around 2.70 percent

* Continue to target return on required equity of 13.5 to 15.0 per cent and around 45 per cent cost:income ratio with reductions every year

* Group bonus pool of 353.7 million stg 

* CET1 post dividend of 13 percent

