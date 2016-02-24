BRIEF-Unilever says Marijn Dekkers to succeed Michael Treschow as chairman in April 2016

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc

* Notification of a change to the boards

* Marijn Dekkers to succeed Michael Treschow in April 2016

* It is proposed that Dr. Marijn Dekkers will succeed Michael Treschow as chairman of Unilever N.V. and Unilever Plc

* Dekkers will be nominated for election to boards at annual general meetings in april 2016

* Dekkers is currently chief executive officer of Bayer AG and, as announced by Bayer AG earlier today, he will step down from this role at end of April

* Michael Treschow will retire from Unilever at 2016 AGMS after having served Unilever’s usual maximum tenure of nine years as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: