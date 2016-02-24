FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altamir NAV per share at 18.60 euros at Dec. 31, 2015
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altamir NAV per share at 18.60 euros at Dec. 31, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Altamir Sca

* Proposed dividend of 0.56 euros ($0.6170) per share

* Net asset value per share was 18.60 euros as of Dec. 31,2015; up 16 percent compared with Dec. 31, 2014 (16.04 euros) and up 8.7 percent from Sept. 30, 2015 (17.11 euros)

* Sees 2016 the portfolio companies should continue to perform well, with average EBITDA growth of approximately 7 percent

* In 2016, there could be as many as five or six new investments totalling around 80 million euros, and divestments could total approximately 120 million euros Source text : bit.ly/21r9Utf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
