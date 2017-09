BRIEF-Gecina FY recurrent net income rises to 349.2 million euros

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* FY gross rentals 574.6 million euros ($633.15 million)versus 571.0 million euros year ago

* FY recurrent net income group share 349.2 million euros versus 316.6 million euros year ago

* FY diluted EPRA triple net NAV (block) 122.7 million euros versus 101.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 5.0 euros per share

* Says excluding effect of sale of health portfolio, underlying growth in recurring net income should be above 5 percent in 2016