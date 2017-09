Feb 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* FY net profit-group share EUR 258 million ($284.65 million), up by 15%

* FY consolidated revenue EUR 5,010 million, up by 13%

* Says has ability to pursue profitable growth, while continuing to outperform automotive market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)