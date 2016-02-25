FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altin's board of directors rejects proposals of Alpine Select
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altin's board of directors rejects proposals of Alpine Select

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Altin AG :

* Board of directors of Altin are categorically opposed to requested distribution of a gross dividend of 68,994,120 Swiss francs (20 Swiss francs per share before deduction of 35 pct swiss withholding tax)

* Also rejects the proposal to recall three long-standing members of the Board and replace them with appointees nominated by Alpine Select

* Board of directors acknowledges Alpine Select as an important shareholder and therefore proposes election of Thomas Amstutz as new member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
