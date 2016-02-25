FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adva Optical says Q4 operating income up 75 pct at 9 mln eur
#Communications Equipment
February 25, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adva Optical says Q4 operating income up 75 pct at 9 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking Se

* Says revenues of eur 441.9 million drive 30.3% year-on-year growth

* Says operating income increases 217% on 2014 figures

* Says notes that it will continue to perform quarterly reviews of expected business development with respect to all intangible assets, including capitalized development expenses

* Says pro forma operating income guidance provided above excludes any such potential impairment charges

* Adva optical networking se : adva optical networking reports audited 2015 ifrs financial results in line with guidance

* Says pro forma operating income rises to eur 30.0 million (6.8% of revenues)

* Says q1 2016 revenues expected to range between eur 117 million and eur 127 million with ifrs pro forma operating income between 1% and 4% of revenues

* Says in case of highly adverse business prospects, these reviews may result in non-cash impairment charges in q1 2016 and beyond Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
