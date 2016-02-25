FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q4 revenue falls to 77.8 mln euros 
February 25, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q4 revenue falls to 77.8 mln euros 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* FY annual revenue and net income of 349.2 million euros and 49.0 million euros

* Q4 orders of 77.3 million euros up 3.2 pct versus Q3 2015

* Q4 net income of 9.7 million euros up 3.4 million euros versus Q3 2015; Down 10.0 million euros versus Q4 2014 ( 1.3 million euros ex adjustments)

* Q4 revenue 77.8 million euros versus 89.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 2016 revenue expected to be within a range of +5 pct to -5 pct versus Q4 2015

* Q1 sequential operating profit seen lower than Q4 due to Q1 2016 product mix, forex movements and higher expenses

* Believes that the trough of the most recent down cycle was reached in Q4 2015 and are cautiously optimistic for 2016

* Proposed a cash dividend of 1.20 euro per share for the 2015 year Source text: bit.ly/21iqgrF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

