BRIEF-Ferratum FY 2015 adjusted EBIT up 44 pct at EUR 17.0 mln
February 25, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ferratum FY 2015 adjusted EBIT up 44 pct at EUR 17.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Ferratum increased FY 2015 revenues by around 57 pct to 111.0 million euros ($122 million)

* FY adjusted earnings before taxes (EBT) was around 68 pct higher at 12.9 million euros; adjusted EBT margin increased to 11.6 pct

* FY adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by around 44 pct to 17.0 million euros

* Net income adjusted for IPO expenses of 6.8 million euros last year was increased to 11.4 million euros in fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

