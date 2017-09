Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* EMA supports development strategy of lefitolimod (MGN1703)

* Recruitment of IMPALA study started in September 2014 and is expected to enroll 540 patients in 8 European countries

* Patient recruitment is expected to be completed by end of 2016