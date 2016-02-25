FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirent Communications anounces change to oper segments
February 25, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent Communications anounces change to oper segments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* Wireless & service experience operating segment with be named wireless & positioning

* Change to operating segments

* Service experience line of business will be combined with core service assurance business and reclassified from wireless & service experience to service assurance

* Enlarged service assurance operating segment will continue to be named service assurance

* Testing technologies line of business, acquired in February 2014, will be combined with networks & applications business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

