BRIEF-Spirent Communications anounces change to oper segments

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* Wireless & service experience operating segment with be named wireless & positioning

* Change to operating segments

* Service experience line of business will be combined with core service assurance business and reclassified from wireless & service experience to service assurance

* Enlarged service assurance operating segment will continue to be named service assurance

* Testing technologies line of business, acquired in February 2014, will be combined with networks & applications business