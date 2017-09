Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kas Bank NV :

* FY net result from operations increased 18 pct to 15.4 million euros (2014: eur 13.0 million)

* Dividend pay-out maintained at 0.64 euro (2014: 0.64 euro) and a dividend yield of 6 pct

* We reconfirm the long term objectives which we have communicated externally.

* FY capital ratio remains stable at an average of 20 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LH8jqc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)