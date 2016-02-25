FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank FY result after tax swings to profit of DKK 49 mln
February 25, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank FY result after tax swings to profit of DKK 49 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* FY 2015 core income of 989 million Danish crowns ($146.09 million) versus 1.06 billion year ago

* FY 2015 profit after tax of 49 million Danish crowns versus loss 188 million crowns 

* FY loan losses 370 million crowns versus 683 million crowns year ago

* Says at Dec. 31, 2015 total capital ratio stood at 12.5 percent and individual solvency need at 10.7 percent, up 1.8 percentage points or 307 million crowns

* In 2016 sees core earnings of 350 million - 400 million crowns, in line with the announced for 2015

* Combined with expectations for a continued reduction of total impairment charges, expects a certain improvement of the bank’s consolidation in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7698 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
