BRIEF-Seamless Distribution says has resolved on a directed issue of shares
#Software
February 25, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Seamless Distribution says has resolved on a directed issue of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Ab

* The Board of Directors has, pursuant to an authorisation from the annual general meeting 2015, resolved on a directed issue of shares of approximately SEK 24.6 million to private and institutional investors.

* The subscription price has been set at SEK 8.00 based on a book building process to private and institutional investors.

* The subscription price corresponds to the closing price on 24 February 2016 and a discount of approximately 2.5 per cent compared to the volume weighted average price for last 30 trading days. (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

