Feb 25 (Reuters) - UBM Plc :

* FY continuing1 revenue at 769.9 million stg versus 550.5 million stg year earlier

* FY total adjusted operating profit* at 245.5 million stg versus 179.8 million stg year earlier

* Dividend per share at 21.6 pence versus 21.3 pence year earlier

* Expects continued good growth excluding some impacts, although it remains conscious of the global macroeconomic uncertainty-CEO