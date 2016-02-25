FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herantis Pharma announces decision in arbitration proceedings with Finvector
#Healthcare
February 25, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Herantis Pharma announces decision in arbitration proceedings with Finvector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* In March 2015, Finvector Vision Therapies Ltd (“Finvector”) initiated arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma Plc’s subsidiary Laurantis Pharma Ltd and a number of its former shareholders

* Finnish Court of Arbitration has given its final award on Feb. 25, 2016

* Arbitral tribunal has held that there has been no alleged breach of shareholders’ agreement and thus Finvector is not entitled to claim damages

* Says Finvector’s claim is dismissed in full and Finvector is obligated to pay to Laurantis and its former shareholders as compensation for the legal costs about 200,000 euros ($220,180.00)

* Compensation to Laurantis is about 50,000 euros

* Decision does not impact its 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
