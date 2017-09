Feb 25 (Reuters) - Apranga APB :

* Says established 19th of its subsidiary Apranga Ecom LT UAB, which will carry out e-commerce activities in Lithuania

* Says established company has share capital of 2,500 euros ($2,753.00) Source text for Eikon:

