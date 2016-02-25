BRIEF-Euronext halts part of market on technical issues

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Stock exchange operator Euronext:

* Says currently experiencing technical issues and has decided to halt part of the market

* Says customers are currently not able to enter, modify or cancel orders on certain impacted instruments until the move in pre-opening mode

* Says working to resolve this issue and will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time

* Says derivatives market is not impacted and trading is happening as usual (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)