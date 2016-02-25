FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prelios subscribes EUR 20 mln of Focus Investments participating financial instruments
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prelios subscribes EUR 20 mln of Focus Investments participating financial instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* Subscribes 20 million euros ($22.07 million) of participating financial instruments issued by Focus Investments SpA (Focus Investments)

* Focus Investments is a special purpose vehicle to which the property investments and co-investments business of Prelios has been transferred

* Prelios is released in full from its joint liability for the debt transferred to Focus Investments, equal to about 176 million euros as from the effective date of the contribution

Source text: bit.ly/1LHwEMw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

