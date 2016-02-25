FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2016 / 1:53 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Consilium Q4 EBITDA up at SEK 54.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Consilium AB :

* Q4 EBITDA 54.0 million Swedish crowns ($6.34 million) versus 42.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 467.0 million crowns versus 382.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.00 crowns per share (2014: 1.25 crown)

* Sees annual growth in net sales to be in average more than 10 percent per year during 2016-2020 (previous target: an average of 10 percent)

* Increases target for operating margin to achieve operating margin of at least 12.5 percent by 2020 (previously: achieve at least 10 percent)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5186 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

