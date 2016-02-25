FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Txcell announces successful key milestone in the technology transfer to CMO partner Masthercell
February 25, 2016 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Txcell announces successful key milestone in the technology transfer to CMO partner Masthercell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Txcell Sa

* this should enable Txcell to resume CATS29 in Q2 2016, as per planning previously announced

* Txcell announces successful key milestone in the technology transfer to CMO partner Masthercell and updates on ovasave clinical trial status

* following successful validation runs at Masthercell, Txcell has submitted an amendment of its CATS29 clinical protocol

* should trial restarts effectively in Q2 2016, Txcell expects to complete recruitment in CATS29 at end of 2017 and announce topline data by Q4 2017 or Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
