Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Sees FY HLPS of between 281.2 cents to 309.4 cents (a decrease of between 340 pct and 365 pct) versus HEPS of 116.9 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)