CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gerry Weber sees FY 2015/2016 EBIT of EUR 10-20 mln, announces layoffs
February 26, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gerry Weber sees FY 2015/2016 EBIT of EUR 10-20 mln, announces layoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read EBIT, not EBT)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber International AG :

* Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share

* FY consolidated net income after taxes of 52.2 million euros, down from 71.4 million euros in previous year

* Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for financial year 2015/16

* FY 2015/2016 earnings before interest and taxes will amount to between 10 and 20 million euros

* About 200 jobs at headquarter in halle/westphalia as well as approx. 50 jobs in foreign subsidiaries will have to be cut

* Extraordinary one-time expenses will have a strong adverse impact on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2015/16

* Expects Gerry Weber Group to complete realignment programme in next 18 to 24 months and to enter a phase of sustainable profitable growth as of third year

* According to plans, 103 stores which fail to reach margin targets and/or have a negative growth outlook will be closed this FY and next

* Optimisation of structures and processes will cut operating and personnel expenses by 20 to 25 million euros per year

* 460 employees in domestic and international stores will be affected by consolidation of store network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
