BRIEF-Rheinmetall says EBIT nearly tripled in 2015
February 26, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rheinmetall says EBIT nearly tripled in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall :

* Rheinmetall says in the defence sector, the very good sales performance and a high order intake in 2015 put us on track for success this year too

* Rheinmetall with provisional figures for fiscal year 2015: strong sales growth and stronger rise in profit

* Rheinmetall says consolidated sales up 11% to 5,183 million

* Rheinmetall says group ebit climbs by 181% to 287 million

* Rheinmetall says automotive improves profitability further and generates ebit of 216 million

* Rheinmetall says defence returns emphatically to profitability with ebit of 90 million

* Rheinmetall says defence sector’s order backlog, which is one of the sources for the sector’s future organic growth, was 6,422 million at the end of 2015

* Reuters Poll Avg For 2015 sales was 5.11 billion eur, ebit 273 million, dividend 1.21 eurper share Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
