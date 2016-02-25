FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Credit Industriel et Commercial FY net banking income up at 4.78 billion euros
February 25, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Credit Industriel et Commercial FY net banking income up at 4.78 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Credit Industriel Et Commercial SA :

* FY gross operating income 1.78 billion euros ($1.96 billion) versus 1.50 billion euros year ago

* Cost of risk at the end of 2015 of 207 million euros compared to 206 million euros at the end of 2014

* FY net banking income 4.78 billion euros versus 4.41 billion euros year ago

* FY net income 1.12 billion euros versus 1.12 billion euros year ago

* CET1 ratio at the end of 2015 of 11.7% Source text: bit.ly/1oKuDKT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

