BRIEF-Capitec Bank says repurchases 3.30 pct of issued preference share capital

* Implementation of Basel III in South Africa which came into effect on 1 January 2013

* As a result of “grandfathering” provisions provided for in Basel III, contribution of preference shares to co’s capital adequacy ratio reduces by 10% per annum

* In addition to 12.55% preference shares previously repurchased, as advised to shareholders on 18 January 2016

* Repurchase was made out of company’s available cash resources

* preference shares were repurchased for an aggregate value of 6.9 mln rand

* As from 1 January 2016, only 60 pct of original preference share capital contributed to Capitec’s capital adequacy ratio

* Co has repurchased 75,616 preference shares, representing 3.30% of issued preference share capital 

* Total percentage of preference shares repurchased to date in 2016 financial year amounts to 15.85%