FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Capitec Bank says repurchases 3.30 pct of issued preference share capital
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2016 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capitec Bank says repurchases 3.30 pct of issued preference share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd :

* Implementation of Basel III in South Africa which came into effect on 1 January 2013

* As a result of “grandfathering” provisions provided for in Basel III, contribution of preference shares to co’s capital adequacy ratio reduces by 10% per annum

* In addition to 12.55% preference shares previously repurchased, as advised to shareholders on 18 January 2016

* Repurchase was made out of company’s available cash resources

* preference shares were repurchased for an aggregate value of 6.9 mln rand

* As from 1 January 2016, only 60 pct of original preference share capital contributed to Capitec’s capital adequacy ratio

* Co has repurchased 75,616 preference shares, representing 3.30% of issued preference share capital 

* Total percentage of preference shares repurchased to date in 2016 financial year amounts to 15.85% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.