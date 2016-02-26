FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru sees 2016 like-for-like revenue up 8-14 pct
February 26, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru sees 2016 like-for-like revenue up 8-14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* Excluding HeadHunter, FY 2015 group aggregate segment revenue grew 11.0 percent year-on-year to 36.3 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 Group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 7.6 percent year-on-year to 18.1 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 Group aggregate net profit decreased by 13.6 percent year-on-year to 9.9 billion roubles;

* Based on current visibility and current market conditions, we expect excluding HeadHunter like-for-like FY 2016 revenue growth to be between 8 percent and 14 percent;

* We anticipate full year EBITDA margins at between 47-49 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
