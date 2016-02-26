BRIEF-Intu Properties FY net rental income rise 7.8 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* 7 per cent increase in FY underlying earnings per share and a 4 per cent revaluation surplus taking investment properties to 9.6 billion stg

* FY net rental income at 428 million stg versus 397 million stg year ago

* FY underlying earnings at 187 million stg versus 162 million stg

* FY dividend per share 13.7 pence

* Assess project returns in context of an internal rate of return based on anticipated impact on overall centre performance

* On a pro forma basis, including 202 million stg realised from disposal of our investment in equity one in January 2016

* We intend to deliver continued growth in like-for-like net rental income which we expect to be in 2 per cent to 3 per cent range for 2016 subject to no material tenant failures

* Will offset dilution in earnings from disposals of equity one shares and a 50 per cent stake in puerto venecia, zaragoza

* we expect to undertake around £600 million of mixed retail and leisure projects in next three years in uk

* profit for year 518 million stg versus 600 million stg

* FY NAV per share (diluted, adjusted) at 404p versus 379p

* FY property revaluation surplus of 351 million stg represents a like-for-like increase in capital values of 4 per cent in year

* Our UK development pipeline over next three years amounts to 578 million stg.

* Beyond 2018, we have a 1.1 billion stg pipeline of opportunities across several centres

* For active asset management projects we expect to generate a stabilised initial yield of 6 to 10 per cent and around 7 per cent on major projects

* Will fund our near-term pipeline from cash and available facilities and from recycling capital to deliver superior returns