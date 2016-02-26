BRIEF-Banimmo FY group share loss widens to 33.2 million euro

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* FY net rental income at 8.1 million euro compared to 9.0 million euro ($9.94 million) on 31 December 2014

* FY EBIT of 4.5 million euro versus 10.5 million euro year ago

* FY group share loss of 33.2 million euro versus loss of 9.3 million euro a year ago

* Adjusted net asset value stands at 11.2 euro per share at Dec 31

* Will recommend to the general meeting that no dividend is distributed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)