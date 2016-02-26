BRIEF-Zenitel FY EBITDA up to 4.9 million euro

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zenitel NV :

* FY EBITDA of 4.9 million euro, up from 4.0 million euro ($4.42 million) last year

* FY total revenue amounted to 66.5 million euro, down 1.3 pct from 2014

* FY net profit of 7.3 million euro, against 2.2 million euro last year

* Will propose to the general assembly to pay a one-time dividend to the shareholders of 0.15 euro per share (gross)

* All intangible assets related to the investments in products will be amortized down to zero in the period 2016 to 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1WN4hSV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)