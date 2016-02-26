BRIEF-SES unit SES Platform Services to merge with RR Media

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* RR Media to merge with SES Platform Services, creating a world-leading global media solutions provider

* Will pay a consideration of $13.291 per share to acquire a 100 pct interest in RR Media

* Consideration corresponds to an enterprise value of $242 million, which will be funded from the group’s existing financial resources

* Acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected to be completed in Q2/Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)