Feb 26 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Q4 revenues 5.90 million euros, up 307 pct from 1.45 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.90 million euros, corresponding to operating margin of 49 pct, versus 0.87 million euros year ago, corresponding to operating margin of 60 pct

* Dividend paid during period amounted to 3.00 million euros

* Proposes that no further dividend is paid for 2015