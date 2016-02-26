BRIEF-Petroceltic gets buyout offer from its largest shareholder

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sunny Hill

* Offer for Petroceltic will be conducted by way of a contractual takeover offer

* Under the terms of the offer, Petroceltic shareholders will be entitled to receive 3 pence for each Petroceltic shares

* Offer conditional upon receipt by Sunny Hill of valid acceptances of not less than 90 percent of Petroceltic shares affected

* Directors of Sunny Hill believe that the value of the equity in Petroceltic is close to zero, given the parlous financial position of the Co