BRIEF-Edcon say Q3 total revenues decreases 1.5 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Edcon Ltd :

* Q3 total revenues decreased by 1.5% to 9.14 billion rand

* Q3 retail sales declined by 1.7% to r8,685 million

* As at 26 Dec 2015, Edcon reported net debt of 22.62 billion rand from r27.1 billion rand at 26 sept 2015

* Q3 profit of 2,992 million rand following conclusion of exchange offer

* Has identified opportunities for cost reductions of approximately r500 million over next 12 months

* Overall trading environment remained challenging

* Edcon's q3 group capital expenditure decreased by 135 million rand to 167 million rand in Q3 2016, from 302 million rand in Q3 2015