Feb 26 (Reuters) - Stylepit A/S :

* H1 EBITDA 3.2 million Danish crowns versus loss 12.4 million year ago

* H1 net sales 168.0 million crowns versus 210.6 million crowns year ago

* Sees net sales around 335 million crowns in FY 2015/16

* Expects EBITDA in FY 2015/16 of about 6.5 million crowns  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)