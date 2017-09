Feb 26 (Reuters) - S.Africa’s Solidarity:

* Says Telkom Announces Retrenchment Process - 554 posts affected

* In retrenchment notice telkom states that around 300 jobs at its corporate office will be affected by process

* It is also intended to transfer 254 employees to another company Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)