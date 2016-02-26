FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baltic Exchange confirms it received exploratory approaches
February 26, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baltic Exchange confirms it received exploratory approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Baltic Exchange:

* Baltic Exchange confirms received a number of exploratory approaches; in confidential talks with selected third parties regarding future strategy and ownership.

* Baltic exchange says has appointed Nomura International Plc and Norton Rose Fulbright Llp as advisors

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or the terms on which any offer might be made

* Will make no further comment at this time. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1R6tfbS) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

