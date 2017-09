Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 24.1 million euros versus 25.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Sees 2016 revenue and operating result to fall in comparison to 2015

* Proposes a dividend of 0.30 euro per share