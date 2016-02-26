FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gilead's experimental cocktail for HIV gets positive EMA opinion
February 26, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency

* Recommends Approval Of CSL Ltd’s albutrepenonacog alfa to treat Haemophilia b

* Scientific review of known risk of PML with the multiple sclerosis medicine Tysabri is now completed, with CHMP confirming PRAC recommendations

* Gilead’s Descovy (emtricitabine / tenofovir alafenamide) received a positive opinion for the treatment of HIV infection

* Confirmed recommendations from PRAC to minimise the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis in patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors, a class of type 2 diabetes medicines Source text (bit.ly/1LhVgQZ) Further company coverage:

