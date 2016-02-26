FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokian Tyres comments on tyre tests
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokian Tyres comments on tyre tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc

* Says wants to comment on ongoing discussion about trustworthiness of tyre tests executed by car media

* Says clarified our rules for test tyres which now specificly forbid any planning or manufacturing of tyres that are targeted only for car media tests

* Says in past years, when testing organisations asked manufacturers to send them tyres for tests, activities in industry were dubious

* Says major test organisations have now for years acquired the tyres from tyre stores, and also make control tests to the tyres afterwards

* Says board of nokian tyres has never decided on such stock option schemes that would have encouraged cheating in tests

* Says we apologise and regret mistakes we have made in past Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam)

