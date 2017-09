Feb 26 (Reuters) - Carmat :

* FY total operating income EUR 14,350 ($15,789.31) versus EUR 49,342 year ago

* FY net loss of EUR 17.5 million versus loss of EUR 18.3 million year ago

* Cash position of EUR 3.0 million at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)