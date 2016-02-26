FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Covestro establishes 5 bln eur debt issuance program
February 26, 2016

BRIEF-Covestro establishes 5 bln eur debt issuance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Covestro AG says

* Has established a debt issuance program (DIP) with a volume of eur 5 billion euros as framework for obtaining flexible financing from debt capital market

* Is thus in the position to issue fixed- and variable-rate bonds as well as to undertake private placements

* Program was assigned the investment grade long-term rating Baa2 (with stable outlook) by the rating agency Moody’s

* Deutsche Bank is acting as arranger and fiscal agent to the program. Other dealers include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J. P. Morgan, Société Générale and UniCredit Further company coverage:

